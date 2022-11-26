Lady D is hiding in God of War Ragnarok

The rumors are true: Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu is hiding in plain sight in God of War Ragnarok.

Whilst Maggie Robertson - the BAFTA-nominated actor who portrays the formidable Lady D in the excellent, if a tad silly, Resident Evil Village (opens in new tab) - had already given us a head's up (opens in new tab) that she was in God of War Ragnarok (opens in new tab) playing a "larger-than-life character", no one was entirely sure who the character was, let alone where they could be found. Well, until now that is.

Whilst I'll endeavor to keep the spoilers to a minimum, some of the information about her character may be a touch spoilerific if you've yet to complete God of War Ragnarok, so retreat now if you'd rather not know any more details!

DID YOU FIND ME??? 👀Werk off that turkey coma & come fight me as Skjóthendi the Unerring in God of War: Ragnarok!! 💪 So honored to be a part of this project. Thank you again to @SonySantaMonica — it’s been a dream come true 💕 Have you played? Let me know what you think! pic.twitter.com/RqCsBLhX5zNovember 24, 2022 See more

"DID YOU FIND ME???" tweeted an excited Robertson over the Thanksgiving weekend.

"Werk off that turkey coma & come fight me as Skjóthendi the Unerring in God of War: Ragnarok!!" she added. "So honored to be a part of this project. Thank you again to Sony Santa Monica - it’s been a dream come true."

The tweet includes a brief video snippet from the game wherein Kratos takes on Skjóthendi the Unerring in God, one of the game's twelve incredibly tough Berserkers you can only battle once you've completed the main storyline… and her voice work really is unmistakable, isn't it?!

"Have you played?" she finished. "Let me know what you think!"

In the GamesRadar+ God of War Ragnarok review (opens in new tab) we awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it a "beautiful world filled with things to discover, and a fitting close for Kratos' Viking adventure that only misses full marks thanks to a light touch opening half that takes a while to hit its stride".

"I found God of War Ragnarok an oddly split experience overall," Leon wrote in his review. "There's a light start that feels padded – still good but missing depth – which leads into a weighty finish that's every bit the equal of its predecessor.

"But despite feeling like a 15-hour story trying to fill a 30-hour game, God of War Ragnarok is still easily one of the best PS5 games (opens in new tab). Even when it feels a bit thin, that's largely in comparison to the last game, with this maintaining that same absurd level of polish, and entertainment, even when the story feels like it's filling for time. When the dial does finally crank up to 11 you can feel it kick in, and by the end there are some incredible beats and a hugely satisfying resolution overall."