Kevin Feige says the MCU has "barely scratched the surface" of Marvel comics, even after 32 movies

Kevin Feige has suggested that the MCU has barely touched the sides of the Marvel comics universe – despite over 40 projects hitting our screens since 2008's Iron Man kicked the universe off.

"The great thing about Marvel truly is how many wonderful, interesting characters we have in the comics – they've been at it for 85 years," Feige told Variety. "Even after 32 movies, it feels like we've barely scratched the surface."

That might come as some surprise, considering the MCU consists of 45 projects and counting. But, it's true that there is a lot from the comics that the MCU movies and TV shows haven't yet adapted, including the X-Men (though they're on the way).

Another team the MCU hasn't yet adapted is Fantastic Four, with Marvel's First Family finally making its MCU debut in 2025. By the sounds of it, the movie could be the one to break the Marvel mold, too – which could be a welcome relief from the franchise fatigue that's beginning to settle in.

"It's different in so many ways," director Matt Shakman has said of the film. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Next up from Marvel is The Marvels – the sequel to Captain Marvel – while Loki season 2 continues on Disney Plus weekly. For much more on the show, check out our deep dives on: