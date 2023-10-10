Fantastic Four gets an exciting update, and it sounds like it might finally break the Marvel mould

Fantastic Four isn't arriving until 2025, but director Matt Shakman has teased new details about the upcoming Marvel Phase 6 movie – and it sounds like we could be in for a unique entry in the MCU.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman told Collider. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Considering this is the third big screen iteration of Marvel's First Family, it's promising that the director is teasing something all-new. Franchise fatigue is also kicking in when it comes to the MCU, so a fresh take could be the revitalizing agent the cinematic universe sorely needs.

Shakman also gave an update on production. "Yes, we are definitely going to go in front of cameras next year," he said (pending the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike coming to an end). "Probably the spring. [It will shoot in] London. Pinewood."

There's still no casting information about the new film just yet, but rumors have been raging for a long time, with the likes of Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Paul Mescal popping up regularly as potential contenders. We'll just have to wait and see to find out if any of the speculation proves true.

