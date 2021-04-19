How to watch Mortal Kombat - here's where to stream the new movie

Release day is almost upon us, so you may be wondering how to watch Mortal Kombat online. Luckily, it's easy. In the US, all you need in order to stream Mortal Kombat this Friday April 23 is an HBO Max subscription. That's because the film is exclusive to the streaming service - you won't be able to see it any other way (unless you visit a theater, of course).

So, how much is it to watch Mortal Kombat online? One month of HBO Max costs $14.99, and even though this is more expensive than rivals like Netflix or Disney Plus, you're still getting a lot of value for money nonetheless. Besides being able to steam Mortal Kombat, you're also gaining access to a broad library of movies and TV shows (including Zack Snyder's Justice League and Godzilla vs. Kong) to enjoy.

Just be quick; much like the latest Godzilla film, Mortal Kombat will vanish after a month or so on HBO Max.

What about worldwide viewers, then? We don't have concrete details yet, but we'd be willing to bet that you'll be able to watch Mortal Kombat online via the usual suspects as a view-on-demand rental. In the UK, that means you should keep an eye on Amazon Prime Video. If last month's Godzilla and King Kong mashup is anything to go by, it'll cost you around £15.99.

As an adaptation of the popular video game series, Mortal Kombat takes us back to the beginning by recruiting new fighters who must battle for the fate of our world in a cosmic tournament. It also sheds light on the rivalry between fan-favorite characters Scorpion and Sub-Zero. In a nutshell, there will be plenty of fisticuffs and gore to go around.

If you want to know more about what you're getting for your cash, be sure to visit our guide to uncovering the lowest HBO Max prices.

If you want to catch the original 1995 Klassic, you'll find it over on Peacock in the US. You don't need to have seen that one to see the new movie though as it's a reboot. The original still holds up remarkably well though with great fight scenes, an amazing soundtrack, and some wonderfully cheesy lines.

Stream Mortal Kombat in other regions

Will you be able to watch Mortal Kombat online in the UK, Australia, Canada, and beyond? Almost certainly - but it'll cost a little more than usual. We're still waiting on details, but it seems practically guaranteed that you'll be able to stream Mortal Kombat as a view-on-demand purchase through the usual suspects such as Amazon Prime Video (for UK readers, it'll probably cost £15.99). That was certainly the case with Godzilla vs. Kong.

Be mindful of the fact that it's not a permanent purchase like Premier Access on Disney Plus, though. You're paying for a rental, so the film will vanish after a set period of time.

Is it possible to get the movie on streaming services such as Netflix? No - at the time of writing, the only other way to see it would be to visit a cinema when they reopen.

Keen to stream Mortal Kombat at its gory best? Be sure to check in with the best gaming TVs (available here if you're a UK reader). You can also grab the best gaming sound system via our guide.

