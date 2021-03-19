How to watch Snyder Cut - here's where you can stream Justice League this weekend

Want to watch Snyder Cut online? Now's your chance - in the US, all you need is a HBO Max subscription. Meanwhile, the rest of the world can stream Justice League via services like Sky in the UK and Binge in Australia.

In terms of how much it'll cost to watch Snyder Cut online, US readers are looking at a $14.99 per-month HBO Max membership. Although this is more expensive than rival services such as Disney Plus, it's still a lot cheaper than visiting the cinema. You're getting plenty of content to keep you busy, too. Besides director Zack Snyder's Justice League, you can binge the rest of the DC Extended Universe or go back to Christian Bale's version of Batman with the Dark Knight trilogy. In addition, everything slated for 2021 from Warner Bros. will be arriving on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time (The Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs Kong, and Mortal Kombat are just a few examples).

As for international viewers, the price to stream Justice League is still pretty reasonable. As an example, anyone based in the UK and Ireland will find the movie exclusively through Sky and its variety of bundles. That includes the Now TV Sky Cinema Pass, priced at £11.99 per month in the UK or at a reduced €7.50p/m for the first three months if you're watching from Ireland. Similarly, Australia will find the movie on Binge as part of its $10p/m subscription.

Wondering what makes this version of the movie different? While we got a theatrical release of Justice League in 2017, director Zack Snyder's departure from the project resulted in reshoots that gave us something very different from his original vision. The abandoned 'Snyder Cut' reached borderline-mythical status as a result. Following a long fan-campaign to have it released, Warner Bros. offered Snyder the chance to tell the story he'd planned from the beginning. So even though it brings us a similar plot of Batman and Wonder Woman forming a team to protect the world from invasion, it's stuffed with new scenes and designs that were left on the cutting room floor for the theatrical launch.

For more info on what you're getting for your money, be sure to check out our guide to finding the best HBO Max prices. You can find out more about the Snyder Cut in our dedicated guide, too.

Watch Snyder Cut - US

Want to stream Justice League? It's easy - all you need is a HBO Max subscription for $14.99. The revived director's cut is exclusive to the streaming service, so you won't find it anywhere else. You won't get it cheaper, either; there aren't any other HBO Max deals available at the time of writing, so this is the least expensive option open to you until the Blu-ray or DVD version arrives. However, you don't have to stick around if you don't want to - there's no binding contract, and cancelling before your second month rolls over will avoid any other fees.

Watch Snyder Cut - UK

Hoping to watch Snyder Cut? Even though the UK doesn't have HBO Max, you'll be able to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League via Sky. You can either put together a package yourself or opt for a Now TV Sky Cinema Pass for £11.99. The movie is exclusive to Sky in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Austria, so it won't appear anywhere else. Luckily, there's a seven-day Now TV free trial to take advantage of if you're based in Britain. In addition, those watching from Ireland can grab the Sky Cinema Pass at a reduced rate of €7.50p/m for the first three months.

Watch Snyder Cut - Australia

If you want to watch Snyder Cut in Australia, you need Binge - the director's cut of Justice League will be available on that service via the $10p/m membership at no extra cost this March 18. In other words, you can stream Zack Snyder's Justice League day and date with the rest of the world if you've got Binge.

Stream Snyder Cut in other regions

Will you be able to watch Snyder Cut anywhere else? Yes. Even though HBO Max can only be found in the US right now, Zack Snyder's Justice League will still be available in Europe and beyond thanks to other streaming services. More specifically, it's up for 'view on demand' if you're not based in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, or Austria - you pay to rent it, in other words.

In fact, the only countries that aren't getting the film yet are China, France, and Japan. It's unclear why, and the release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League in those regions is currently unknown.

