GTA Online Alien Suit: How to get the Green and Purple Martian Bodysuits for free

You may not know this, but there's currently a war taking place in Rockstar's online world, and you'll need a GTA Online Alien Suit if you want to get involved with it. Indeed, an unofficial battle between the alien forces of Green and Purple has been raging for some time in GTA Online, and what originally started out as some small meme-worthy skirmishes has now escalated into a full-blown confrontation between the two factions.

Although this whole situation has been completely engineered by the players, Rockstar have now stepped in to recognise what's happening and offer up free GTA Online Alien Suits to all players. This is a great deal, as the Green and Purple Martian Bodysuits would normally cost over GTA$300,000 each to purchase, so you don't want to miss out. The offer is due to last "all week long" so we would expect it to expire around May 17, but we suggest you act now to make sure you get your GTA Online Alien Suit for free while you can.

GTA Online serial killer | GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online signal jammers | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online casino chips | GTA Online casino Penthouse | How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online | Secret GTA Online Casino Missions | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits

How to get the GTA Online Alien Suit for free

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To get the GTA Online Alien Suit for free you need to head to any clothing store, represented by a t-shirt icon on the in-game map screen. Once you're in the shop, walk up to the counter and you'll have the option to browse outfits by following the prompt. Scroll down the menu to Outfits: Arena War near the bottom of the list, then about halfway down the next list you'll see the Green Martian Suit and Purple Martian Suit. Choose to Buy Now for $0 and the GTA Online Alien Suit will be added to your wardrobe – make sure you grab them both so you have the option of picking a side later.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You can also complete your GTA Online Alien Suit outfit by picking up a Pool Cue from any Ammu-Nation store, which is also free until May 13. Head to the store and approach the counter then follow the prompt to browse weapons, before moving to the melee weapons on the left side of the display and choosing the Pool Cue. Now get out there, find an alien crew, and cause some mayhem!

GTA 5 Cheats | GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Gunrunning | GTA Online Shark Card

You can also check out our predictions for GTA 6 in the video below: