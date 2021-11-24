Get Cyberpunk 2077 for less than $10 in this ridiculous early Black Friday gaming deal

The holidays and the Black Friday gaming deals are coming – and there’s no better (or cheaper) time to spend your free time hanging out with virtual Keanu Reeves in Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 is now just $9.99 on PS4 and Xbox One at Target. That’s hundreds of hours of RPG heaven at your disposal for the price of a takeout. And did we mention Keanu Reeves is in it?

Even heading into Black Friday, there’s little chance, if any, of this Cyberpunk 2077 discount being beaten. Other retailers are hitting north of $20, which leaves you a little more wiggle room to splash out on the Black Friday gaming headset you’ve been eyeing up, or perhaps putting it towards one of the many Black Friday gaming chair deals currently on offer.

It’s also worth noting that the Cyberpunk 2077 free next-gen update is just around the corner in Q1 2022. That means that you're only paying $10 to get in on the ground floor before the PS5/Xbox Series X version comes out - and you'll get that absolutely free. That's a great price even to just pull the trigger and then simply wait for the new-gen prices. It might even tempt you into doubling down on the Black Friday PS5 deals or Black Friday Xbox Series X discounts that are currently doing the rounds.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 | $39.99 Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 | $39.99 $9.99 at Target

Save $30 - Almost certainly the lowest that Cyberpunk 2077 will get this holiday season. CD Projekt Red's latest will augment your gaming library with an immersive RPG with shades of Deus Ex and Blade Runner. And that next-gen upgrade is free - so you could look at it as paying just $10 for a PS5 game.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One| $39.99 Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One| $39.99 $9.99 at Target

Save $30 - The Xbox One version of Cyberpunk 2077 is also at a record low - and the cheapest way to get that new-gen upgrade - and sees your mysterious 'V' trying to rule the roost in Night City with a legion of corrupt cops and criminals snapping at your heels.

More Black Friday deals

Be sure to check out some Black Friday Sony TV deals or Black Friday gaming headset deals to help upgrade your experience even further.