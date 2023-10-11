Gen V season 2 kicks off writers’ room, but it’s not been renewed yet

Gen V may not have yet been renewed for another season, but that doesn’t mean writing hasn’t begun. Showrunner Michele Fazekas confirmed that they’re feeling so "hopeful" for season 2 that they’ve already begun a writers’ room.

"We do not have an official season to order yet," she told The Wrap. "We’ve gotten the writers together to talk about what’s possible. So we’re hopeful."

The Boys' creator Eric Kripke also added that Amazon Studios is closely observing how Gen V is performing. "We need to see how the show performs, and we need to see if people are watching it, and if Amazon’s happy," he said. "I mean, look, the fact that Amazon has paid for Michele to have a second season [writers] room is a good sign. So, you know, fingers crossed."

Gen V follows a group of college-age Supes as they grapple with the drama of university, their growing powers, and battling out to land a spot in The Seven. Meanwhile, the powers that be at Vought are seemingly hiding a huge conspiracy underneath Godolkin University that could have huge consequences going forward.

The show has received plenty of positive reviews for its first season, landing a certified Fresh rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our verdict called it "a hot mess" but "a damn good time," pointing out that Asa Germann's Sam provides "the standout performance of the season, becoming the best part of every episode when he shows up."

