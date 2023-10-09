Gen V episode 4’s big blackout scene is hiding something very sinister

The Boys spin-off show Gen V follows a group of teenage Supes navigating their powers amid the overwhelming world of college life. And if that wasn’t enough, in the past few episodes, it’s become even more clear that a troubling conspiracy is happening behind the scenes.

This comes to a head in episode 4 when Sam, who has escaped a horrendous ordeal in 'The Woods', goes in search of revenge. This leads him to Doctor Cardosa’s house, who is one of the chief medical officers at Goldolkin’s underground prison/laboratory.

To try and stop him from committing murder, the other Supes – Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre – follow him there. Sam then turns on the group for not being able to save Golden Boy, and only Emma can calm the situation by getting very big in the climactic moments of the confrontation.

Then, something very odd happens as Marie promises Sam they’ll make it right before being cut off mid-sentence and waking up hours later in bed. It’s an odd moment, and one that showrunner Michele Fazekas says is going to be important going forward in a cryptic tease.

Speaking to TV Insider, the showrunner said that while blacking out "is not a unique experience for anybody in college," more might be going on here.

"Part of it is, 'What is a superhero version of having a blackout drunk night?' And as soon as Golden Boy dies in the pilot, it sets off this mystery, and it’s like that’s the first sort of layer of the onion that we’re peeling back," Fazekas continues. "As they get closer to the truth, whoever is trying to hide the truth is going to try and stop them and go to greater and greater lengths to stop them. I think the audience will know this isn’t just, they got shit-faced and don’t remember. Someone is trying to stop them from figuring out the truth."

