The Witcher 3 Remastered players are being haunted by the ghost of Assassin's Creed Unity

Those of you who were around for the launch of Assassin's Creed Unity will no doubt remember the cursed images that surrounded the release. Upon the game's release, players were horrified to find a recurring issue in which NPCs wouldn't load properly, leaving their faces replaced with floating eyeballs and hair. And now, The Witcher 3 fans are facing the same demons, thanks to the remaster.
The Witcher 3 Remastered arrived last week, on September 29, and by and large, it's been satisfying. There is a plethora of new settings to tinker with, and the coat is more than enough justification for old fans to come back while providing an incentive for newer ones to finally head out on Geralt's biggest quest.
But it's not a perfect experience. An increasing number of players are finding themselves facing a monster stranger more surprising than anything they encounter around the Continent. Occasionally, out of nowhere, someone they're talking to will become nothing more than teeth and eyes, as if afflicted by a curse that strips them of their flesh and blood.
Several have posted about this on Reddit. "This is not the first character I found having this issue," reads one of the earlier posts. "Their body restored after I left the inn for another quest then came back to them."
They include images of the first character, at the inn, then another merchant on the street, demonstrating that it's not an isolated issue. Several others have joined them, each equal parts terrifying and hilarious.
One makes the comparison with Unity, pointing out that they found it at the end of a questline. The examples are from disparate playtimes, the longest being 15 hours in. To get that far without seeing any kind of noticeable bug in an RPG as large as The Witcher 3 is pretty good innings, I'd say.
Much like the low-poly pigeon, I kind of hope CD Projekt Red leaves this in, too. I mean, what harm? Maybe we could do with being a little creeped out every now and again, it keeps life exciting.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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