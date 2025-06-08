Legendary roguelike dev behind The Binding of Isaac finally reveals the release date for his cat-eugenics strategy game, 13 years after it was originally announced

Mewgenics, which was first announced in 2012 and has somehow survived both a cancellation and a closure of its original studio, finally has a release date.

During the PC Gaming Show, a new trailer confirmed that the roguelike strategy game in which you breed dozens, if not hundreds, if not thousands of different cats, will release on February 10, 2026. It's an interesting pre-Valentine's treat, but hey: love is love.

The new trailer is just as unhinged as the last one, and that was a musical number featuring adult humans in terrifying cat masks. This one does at least feature a little extra gameplay, but the focus is at least partly on the narrative arc between an unfortunate vet and a very angry cat.

If you're wondering exactly why a game quite as strange as Mewgenics has drawn so much excitement, it's because it's the latest game from The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy developer Edmund McMillen. And if you're a fan of his work, you'll know that cat eugenics isn't all that weird; from the visceral platforming of Meat Boy to the often poop-based shenanigans of Isaac and his spin-off pal Bum-bo, all the way to Mewgenics, this is a wheelhouse designed, built, and maintained by McMillen and his team.

Mewgenics' developer is pretty excited about it, recently referring to the new game as the "most exciting" one he's ever developed. For a dev with a prominent back catalogue of projects, one of which he's been maintaining for years, that's certainly a big statement.

