For 5 days, this PlayStation Store credit deal brings GTA 6's $100 Ultimate Edition down to the price of a normal game

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PlayStation Store gift cards are available at a rare discount

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition screenshot, showing Lucia getting her nails done in a salon while wearing sunglasses, a striped top, hoop earrings, and a ponytail
(Image credit: Rockstar)

PlayStation users can get $100 in PSN store credit for $80 using a limited-time offer available to Costco members.

Costco is selling four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards for $79.99 with an exclusive membership discount, offering a solid 20% saving. This price will only show up to members who are signed in.

Each Costco member can only claim this deal twice, and it will only be available until Sunday, October 11 or "while supplies last." Once purchased, the digital download codes will be delivered by email and must be redeemed via the PlayStation Store.

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With GTA 6 being the highest-profile game release of the year, fans of Rockstar's open-world games quickly clocked that this deal brings the price of the game's $100 Ultimate Edition down to the new normal $80 ceiling for normal AAA games, which GTA 6's standard edition shares.

It's still costly for one new game, but it's hard to save money on GTA 6 elsewhere, as Rockstar won't officially discount it for some time.

Provided you're already a Costco member and aren't the US government, this sort of digital markdown is about as close as you can get to printing money. However, with the basic gold star Costco membership going for $65 a year, joining now just for this deal doesn't math out. Whether the store's grocery and hotdog benefits are worth the price is up for you to decide.

This discount comes as Prime Day PS5 deals slash prices on a range of consoles and games that we've been tracking.

Here are the cheapest PlayStation Plus deals and membership prices.

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

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