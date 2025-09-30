I've spent five hours exploring the Steam Autumn Sale with our Games Editor, and these are the 10 best games on discount I'd recommend picking up while you still can

There is no better way to celebrate Fall than with all the juicy discounts on offer with the best Steam Autumn Sale games. After all, this is the Steam Sale that's the prelude to Black Friday and the Winter sale, meaning that if you want to space out your end-of-year bargain hunting, or pick up any of the best games of 2025 released so far ahead of the holiday period, you'll need to make the most of it.

However, the new Steam sale only lasts for around seven days, and it can be overwhelming to triple-check the best savings on Valve's store page. We also need to consider saving up for all the new games still to come this year, such as The Outer Worlds 2 and the new Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Basically, saving strategically isn't a simple thing, and like me, you may feel like you need a helping hand before trekking through Steam's mountain of offers right now.

Well, after five hours of deep diving into all the games with those green discount labels on Steam and with the help of our Games Editor, Oscar Taylor-Kent, I've brought together the best offers. Below is a list of the 10 best Steam games currently on sale, so you have a place to start on your discount journey.

The best Steam Autumn Sale games, starting with....

10. Doom Eternal

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Release: 2020

Developer: id Software

Price: $3.99/ £3.49

Genre: FPS

Doom Eternal isn't just an electrifying distillation of the series that redefined the genre back in the '90s, but itself is one of the best FPS games you could play at the moment – meaning this price that puts it lower than even a mid-tier cup of coffee is tasty indeed. And, if you're really itching for a bountiful FPS campaign feast, its DLC chapters are also on sale for a bit more.

Doom Eternal takes the up-close-and-personal gorefest combat of the 2016 soft reboot and turns up just about every dial, empowering the Doom Slayer with speedier movement options, and loads of new kill tools that all combo off one another to generate resources that keep you alive and kicking and punching and blasting – as long as you have the will to stay aggressive, that is. Blink, and the game will turn you into a mush.

Get the Doom Eternal deal here

9. Hades

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Release: 2020

Developer: Supergiant Games

Price: $6.24/ £5.24

Genre: Action Roguelike

Hades remains, a few years after release, one of the best roguelike games ever made, but also one of the most important. While we've also lavished justified praise towards its sequel in our Hades 2 review, the original still stands on its own and was a real genre milestone – it also helps that in this huge sale, it's available for a killer price too. With an expertly crafted story and progression system that incorporates your failure to guide Zagreus successfully through the underworld and to the surface, Hades doesn't just soften the blows of dying and trying again but turns you into an active participant in its tale by doing so.

As the narrative moves forward, you gain access to massively game-changing tools that can turn its slick, arcade-y combat on its head. What's more, a 'God Mode' allows those struggling to make each loop a smidge easier each time as well, so players of different skill levels can get a lot out of this excellent adventure.

Get the Hades deal here

8. Octopath Traveler 2

(Image credit: Avalanche Software)

Release: 2023

Developer: Avalanche Software

Price: $23.99/ £19.99

Genre: JRPG

Octopath Traveler 0 is one of the most anticipated upcoming RPGs launching in December this year, so what better way to prepare than by picking up the latest entry in the beloved pixelated series. Octopath Traveler 2 is currently at the lowest price it has ever been, and also happens to be one of the greatest Steam Autumn Sale picks for those looking to add to their collection of the best Steam Deck games as well.

Taking place in the stunning setting of Solistia and following eight different characters and their stories, the game is perfect for long, cozy couch time sessions. In classic JRPG fashion, it can get a bit grindy at times (as we point out in our Octopath Traveler 2 review). But stick with it, and you'll get to experience some of the best world-building that Steam has on offer.

Get the Octopath Traveler 2 deal here

7. South Park: The Fractured But Whole

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release: 2017

Developer: Ubisoft San Francisco

Price: $2.99/ £2.49

Genre: RPG

Coming in hot with a 90% discount is the hilarious sequel to the award-winning South Park: The Stick of Truth. South Park: The Fractured But Whole sees you taking on the role of the new kid once again, only this time you'll be trading in your fantasy gear for superhero powers as you engage in side-splitting turn-based battles.

There is a whole story involving uncovering the truth behind your character's mysterious farting ability here, but what really makes it shine is all the references to the best South Park episodes, as well as the obvious pokes at Marvel and DC. If you are a superhero movie and comedy fan looking for a good time on a dime, there is no better deal currently on Steam. You can learn more about this offensive masterpiece in our South Park: The Fractured But Whole review.

Get the South Park: The Fractured But Whole deal here

6. Metaphor: ReFantazio

(Image credit: ATLUS)

Release: 2024

Developer: ATLUS

Price: $38.49/ £32.99

Genre: JRPG

Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the best games of 2024 and is also easily one of the best JRPGs that has been released in recent years. So, yeah, seeing it at its lowest price ever during this year's Autumn Sale is a massive win for us all. From the team behind the Persona games, Metaphor: ReFantazio takes the beloved ATLUS turn-based formula and throws players into a brand new fantastical world - one filled with a ruthless battle for the throne.

While this isn't the cheapest deal on our list, considering that the game only came out last year and that it has an amazing 80-hour main story campaign, it's still very much worth your time. And, as our near-perfect Metaphor ReFantazio review suggests, you won't regret adding this one to your Steam library.

Get the Metaphor: ReFantazio deal here

5. Amnesia: The Bunker

(Image credit: Frictional Games)

Release: 2023

Developer: Frictional Games

Price: $5.74/ £4.82

Genre: Survival horror

There's a reason this series frequently ends up on our best horror games rankings – when it comes to psychologically taxing frights that focus on hiding and fleeing rather than being able to fight back, little comes close. Amnesia: The Bunker takes this to the extreme, trapping you in a locked WW1 bunker with a monster that can slip through its tunnels with ease and is always dynamically on the hunt.

Managing resources such as fuel to even keep some of the lights flickering, or weighing up using a handful of bullets to either scare the creature away or blast off locks, means surviving is always a careful balance. With Halloween on the horizon, there's few better ways to bring the horror home for such a good price.

Get the Amnesia: The Bunker deal here

4. Nine Sols

(Image credit: RedCandleGames)

Release: 2024

Developer: RedCandleGames

Price: $14.99/£12.49

Genre: Metroidvania

Nine Sols isn't just a fantastic alternative to Hollow Knight: Silksong if you're looking for one of the best Metroidvania games you can play on a budget right now – with a gorgeous art style, super slick movement, and a parry-centered combat system, this packs incredible action of its own that manages to feel unique in the genre.

Which is one reason we loved it in our Nine Sols review. Its developer calls the style 'Taopunk', merging together cyberpunk sci-fi stylings with Taoist philosophy and culture. What's more, with various difficulty sliders, those butting heads with how intensely punishing Silksong can be may have a better time with Nine Sols.

Get the Nine Sols deal here

3. Slime Rancher

(Image credit: Monomi Park)

Release: 2017

Developer: Monomi Park

Price: $1.99/ £1.59

Genre: Adventure

Slime Rancher 2 may have just recently been released out of Early Access, but before you go vacuum gun ablazing into the sequel, you may want to try out the first game. As a seasoned cozy game lover, Slime Rancher is one of my all-time favorite exploration games.

Not only do you get to discover a bunch of adorable Slimes and manage a corral as you harvest their poop for money, but there's also a massive world with multiple biomes to unlock. Sure, there are some high-stakes FPS elements if you choose to play on the mode that allows evil Tar slimes to spawn or cross-breed your slimes too much, but all that aside, Slime Rancher is a relaxing delight and, at 90% off, a complete bargain.

Get the Slime Rancher deal here

2. REPO

(Image credit: semiwork)

Release: 2025

Developer: semiwork

Price: $6.99/ £5.95

Genre: Online co-op

Nothing says spooky season more than screaming with a bunch of friends. REPO is a 2025 hit horror game that's been taking the internet by storm since its release into Early Access in February, and now it's at its lowest price ever, in case you wanted to jump into all the horrific fun.

With a similar premise to another online horror co-op game, Lethal Company, REPO sees you and up to five other players having to venture into spooky settings as you try to retrieve as many expensive objects as you can without dying. However, with hilarious effects based on what objects you pick up, tons of monsters, and proximity voice chat, surviving is no easy task. In terms of multiplayer games that are perfect for Fall, REPO has got you covered.

Get the REPO deal here

1. Far Cry Primal

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release: 2016

Developer: Ubisoft

Price: $2.99/ £2.49

Genre: Open world

Far Cry Primal remains one of the biggest departures in this open world series' lengthy history, but that's why it's one of the best Far Cry games. Playing as Neanderthal, Primal ditches the series' obsession with guns of all shapes and sizes to focus on animal sidekicks and more stripped-back weaponry like bows and clubs.

The unique approach means that, compared to other older Far Cry releases, revisiting Far Cry Primal still feels interesting to experiment with. For a series that these days feels like it's struggling with how to define its identity with each evolution, Far Cry Primal feels refreshing in its willingness to throw out all the bells and whistles to focus on the basics instead.

Get the Far Cry Primal deal here

