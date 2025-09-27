Fall is my favorite season and these are the 10 autumnal games I just can't stop coming back to at this time of year

There's no denying that there's something special about fall and all the autumnal games that take you straight there. I'm not even talking about Halloween or spooky season, but that lovely tail end of summer where suddenly it's getting chilly in the evenings and you find yourself reaching for a blanket. It's peak gaming season - not only are there tonnes of new games about to drop in September and October, but it's just the best time to tuck your feet under you on the sofa and really get stuck into something.

So with that mood very much in mind, light a candle and grab a blanket, because although not all of these games are new for 2025, they are the best fall games that I can't stop coming back to every year.

Night in the Woods

Developer: Infinite Fall

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch

19-year-old Mae's a college dropout returning to her hometown in peak autumn. From the leaves that cover every street in Possom Springs to the aura of self-reflection this special story brings, the autumn-ness is infectious. I don't know about you, but there's something about this time of year that makes me look inwards, and although I will ignore the criminal enticements in Night in the Woods, it's inward-looking narrative certainly chimes well with this season.

Stardew Valley

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Developer: ConcernedApe

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Stardew Valley might feature all four seasons, but that small-town rural vibe just feels extra special when the leaves start turning and that autumnal soundtrack kicks in. The colour palette of the leaves and the combination of seeds you can sow in this month just really makes the pixel art even prettier. Plus, I still think the Fair is the best event in the game, so sign me up immediately, I've got some prize veg to punt.

Strange Antiquities

(Image credit: Iceberg Interactive)

Developer: Iceberg Interactive

Platforms: PC, Switch

The follow-up to the equally autumnal Strange Horticulture, the candlelit, cosy store filled with artefacts, is backed up by the gloomy town stuffed with dark mysteries. I completely lost myself in the first game, and the same can be said for Strange Antiquities. Between pairing up the oddities with the oddballs of Undermere and discovering the secrets of the town, you're more than a shopkeeper - you're a detective figuring out a town-sized puzzle box. It's the perfect puzzle game for the autumn season.

Herdling

(Image credit: Panic)

Developer: Okomotive

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Racing across meadows and through forests in the wake of your loveable herd of fuzzy critters against a backdrop of the most emotive orchestral soundtracks in years just screams for a chunky blanket and some candles. Herdling isn't a long game - in fact, you can probably finish it in a single evening - but it is one of the most emotional games I've played in a long time. Completely wordless, this title is all about how it makes you feel, and the narrative it tells through actions alone. The colour palate, vibes, and themes are just perfect for fall.

Fall of Porcupine

(Image credit: Assemble Entertainment)

Developer: Critical Rabbit

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Fall's literally right there in the title, and the colours of autumn are everywhere in this game about a young doctor struggling to find their way in a small town. Like Night in the Woods, there's a lot of self-reflection and inward looking here, which fits these cooler months, but there's just a hint of spookiness that's just around the corner as well. Dark and strange secrets are afoot in the hospital and beyond, just waiting for you to stick a scalpel into them.

Firewatch

(Image credit: Firewatch)

Developer: Campo Santo

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Dappled light through forest trees and watching the sunset over the horizon almost makes me think being a firewatcher might be a pretty idyllic, if lonely, job. Being stuck in the forest with very little to do bar watching for flames and being outdoors sounds very chill. However, with a mystery to solve, Firewatch itself isn't exactly a completely zen game, but that doesn't mean it won't let you bask in the autumnal bliss of it all at times too.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Developer: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, Switch, PS4

This RPG, told entirely through the medium of cards, is like a D&D campaign for one. It's a stunning tale of swords and sorcery that's told with a touch of Yoko Taro self-awareness, which really seals the deal for me. The card designs and overall themes are just core autumn, with stunning designs that you'll wish were a real deck.

A Short Hike

(Image credit: adamgryu)

Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch

If you ask me, a short hike is the perfect type of hike - and A Short Hike really does fit the bill. It's a meandering wander to the top of a mountain with plenty of distractions from nature and humans along the way. You play as a cute little bird, just trying to find some cell reception, and everything else along the way is up to you to discover. It's pretty peak for this time of year, especially with the autumn leaves providing bursts of colour in this pretty pixel art world.

Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Developer: Larian Studios

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Witches, wizards, mysteries, and thrilling adventures all wrapped up in the best RPG of all time. Of course, playing Baldur's Gate 3 is amazing any time of year, but the dark, spooky tales of the Forgotten Realms fit so well with spooky season that it feels criminal not to dive back in at this time of year. No doubt we're all on multiple playthroughs now, so being able to tweak the story to feel even more seasonally appropriate is my way of justifying yet another playthrough.

Wytchwood

(Image credit: Alientrap)

Developer: Alientrap

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch

I often think about Wytchwood. It's another game on the shorter side - perfect for a Sunday afternoon - and tells a tale of a witch in a land of fairytales. It's a lovely little crafting adventure where you'll have to appease the wilderfolk, brew spells, and gather ingredients in a world that will make you immediately need a pumpkin spice latte. It really is beautifully animated, with a brilliant cast of funny little guys to meet and plenty of puzzles to solve with witchery.