How to find Battlefield Redsec unique stashes and Battle Pickups

Battlefield Redsec unique stashes are scattered around Fort Lyndon, each containing a powerful Battle Pickup weapon that might help you to victory in the battle royale. Finding them is the tricky part though, as they aren't marked on the map at all, leaving you to just keep an eye out for their smoke clouds as you dive in. Cracking these containers open and using the weapons within is also relevant to a couple of California Resistance event challenges too, so if you want to level up your battle pass and get some exclusive event rewards, here's where to look and how to open unique stashes you find in Redsec.

How to find and open unique stashes in Battlefield Redsec (Image: © EA) Battlefield Redsec's Unique stashes are massive, sealed containers found randomly throughout the map, visually marked by nearby plumes of green smoke. By my count, there seem to be at least five present at the start of a match but they aren't marked on the Battlefield Redsec map at all. These green clouds are easiest to spot when you're parachuting, either during the initial dive at the start of a Battlefield Redsec match or after a redeploy. When you land at one of these green smoke clouds, you need to look for a large container painted with a grey camo pattern and an eagle. To smash open a unique stash, you need to find the red door on one end of the container and batter it with a sledgehammer or even destroy it with the Battlefield 6 Engineer class' Repair Tool. Alternatively, you can blow up either end of the container with a launcher or C4 if you happen to have any, but this can set off a brief alarm, so you might attract some unwanted attention. Because Engineers get the Aim-Guided Launcher and Repair Tool as their class gadgets, they're definitely the best class for cracking open these stashes, but bear in mind that any class can wield the sledgehammer – just make sure you equip it as your melee weapon in the pre-match loadout screen.

(Image credit: EA)

Now that you've opened the stash, you can loot it. Based on the stashes I've cracked open, you're guaranteed to find one Rare chest (black and red), an Intel Case providing XP, and one Battle Pickup weapon – currently either the Rorsch Mk-2 SMRW railgun weapon or the MP-RMG minigun. Both are very powerful, with the former being best against vehicles and the latter being best against infantry, but they are not especially easy to use and have limited ammo. Victory is not certain just because you've got one, so make sure you check out our Battlefield Redsec tips too.

Just watch out for other players, as the guarantee of decent loot and a Battle Pickup weapon means they can be quite popular.