Do Redsec and Battlefield 6 have skill-based matchmaking, or SBMM, to use the community abbreviation? There hasn't been a huge amount of clarity across the community on whether either Battlefield 6 or the new Battle Royale tie-in actually make use of ranked matchmaking in that way, but there have been reported comments from EA regarding this element, as we'll explain below.

Is there Skill-Based Matchmaking in Redsec and Battlefield 6?

(Image credit: EA)

Though there has yet to be an official statement from EA or the developers of Battlefield officially that we can find, the site CharlieIntel has reported that Battlefield 6 does have some version of skill based matchmaking, though doesn't go into huge detail on what factors are being considered or analysed when ranking players.

It's also important to remember that this comment does just concern Battlefield 6, and not Battlefield Redsec. Though there's plenty of speculation from the playerbase and community, right now there is no verifiable confirmation from EA that Redsec either does or does not have SBMM. It's possible that it follows similar parameters to the Battlefield 6 multiplayer, especially as it runs on the same client, but we can't confirm that. We have reached out to EA for comment or clarification, but have yet to receive a response. However, we'll update this page if we're given a specific response or further information arises regarding Battlefield's systems in either game mode.

Want more help with your military career? Check out our Battlefield Redsec weapon tier list and meta here, or discover how to get your loadout in Redsec so you know where you can get those weapons for yourself!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.