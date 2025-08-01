Ubisoft allegedly "threatened to sue" Assassin's Creed: Black Flag's Edward Kenway for hinting at the open-world game's remake

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is one of the long-running series' most beloved, least controversial games so far, so it's not surprising to hear widespread rumors about Ubisoft apparently looking to remake its hit pirateventure. But despite how far those whispers have traveled across the high seas, Ubisoft is somehow convinced that the project isn't already one of gaming's worst-kept secrets and allegedly "threatened to sue" the game's lead actor for hinting at it.

A couple months back, Edward Kenway actor Matt Ryan was filmed at a convention cheekily telling one fan that they "might have to beat [Black Flag] again." Rocking the boat further, he added: "Well, especially this one. There's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything."

Alongside the existing rumors and reports of a Black Flag re-release, AssCreed enjoyers everywhere took it as soft confirmation that a remake was indeed on the cards in a 'wink wink, nudge nudge' sort of way. Not everyone seems to have been so excited, though.

In a newly surfaced video from a different convention, Ryan alleges he doesn't know anything about a potential remake and that Ubisoft actually threatened him with legal action over what he said previously.

"I don't know, mate. I don't know," he says when asked about the project's existence. "Thing is, is that, when that [first video] happened someone was doing this," he adds, pointing at the camera, "and I was being very free and open, but I didn't know that they actually were recording me on their phone, and then the company threatened to sue me."

"Yeah, so, I say nothing," Ryan says.

Damn so it seems like Matt Ryan (voice actor for Edward Kenway) got into deep trouble with Ubisoft for hinting at the Black Flag Remake to that other guy..He didn't realize he was being recorded😵

Whether that legal threat makes Black Flag's remake more or less likely is up to you but, heck, even a prominent statue maker seemingly slipped up and teased a remake: "Has that been announced?"

