Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake might have just started development 4 months ago

The rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake might have been in development since September.

According to a tweet doing the rounds over the past weekend, several Ubisoft Singapore developers began working on an "unannounced Assassin's Creed project" last year in 2023, as revealed by multiple LinkedIn profiles. One developer's profile in particular narrows down this period to September 2023.

A Ubisoft studio working on an unannounced Assassin's Creed game is pretty unspecific and unsurprising, but what's key here is a report from last year. In May, a report claimed an Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake was in the works, and that Ubisoft Singapore would be heading up the project.

The report cited one anonymous source who suggested that the remake was in the "earliest stages" and wouldn't be complete for at least a few years. This tallies with what we're seeing here now - pre-production on the Black Flag remake could have begun in early 2023, with more developers being moved over to the project later on in the year.

If this "unannounced Assassin's Creed project" is the Black Flag remake, then we shouldn't expect to see or hear from it for at least a few years yet, since it's just recently started full development. Ubisoft Singapore is currently working on the long-delayed Skull and Bones, which is finally set to launch next month on February 16.

Perhaps Black Flag only just entered full production last year due to Skull and Bones entering the final stretch of development before its launch? We'll have to wait and see if this ends up being the case.

There's a lot of upcoming Assassin's Creed games on the horizon, and that's not including the Black Flag remake.