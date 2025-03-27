How to find and kill the executioner in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Assassin's Creed Shadows kill the executioner objective, part of The Killing Field quest, sees you infiltrating a camp west of Amagasaki to assassinate this key figure. Given how early the quest comes in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it's unlikely that you've explored this part of Izumi Settsu and might not have any scouts left to help you find Nanatsumatsu. To help you out, I've explained the executioner's location and have provided some tips for killing him with minimal fuss.

Assassin's Creed Shadows kill the executioner location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To kill the executioner in AC Shadows for The Killing Field quest, you first need to find him in Nanatsumatsu, directly west of Amagasaki in the Nakayama Peak region, which is in western Izumi Settsu – the map above will save you having to use any Assassin's Creed Shadows scouts. It's a small camp full of samurai soldiers with Shindo Hiroshii, the executioner you need to kill, in the middle.

Sneak into the camp, either by finding one of the gaps in the fence or climbing up one of the huts, then use the bushes and hay bale on the perimeter to stay hidden. Before moving in to kill the executioner, you'll definitely want to assassinate at least some of the soldiers surrounding him first. Whistle to lure and assassinate them and use your kunai to take them out from afar. There's also the trench in the middle of the camp which you can sneakily crawl through and use to get close to the target.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassinating the executioner won't kill him but will slice off about two-thirds of his health, making the fight significantly easier. Then focus on parrying and dodging to make him vulnerable to weak point attacks that will destroy his armor and shred his health. As soon as you kill the executioner, you'll automatically collect a letter and will complete the Assassin's Creed Shadows The Killing Field quest. If there are any living tied-up prisoners left, you can free them, though doing so doesn't get you any extra rewards or benefits (but it's a nice thing to do!)

If you haven't already, you can now complete the Stolen Faith quest, which starts with you having to find Mitsumune in Assassin's Creed Shadows, who is thankfully not far from Nanatsumatsu at all. Finally, this questline to assassinate Wada Koretake culminates in the Assassin's Creed Shadows justice must be served choice, which can affect how you recruit Yaya in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

While you're wandering Izumi Settsu, make sure you keep an eye out for the Assassin's Creed Shadows Butterfly Collector and any origami butterflies they've hidden around Osaka. Nanatsumatsu is also right next to the Assassin's Creed Shadows Nishinomiya Shrine.

