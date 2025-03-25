All Nishinomiya Shrine locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Nishinomiya Shrine has three prayer locations that you need to find to complete this little side activity. The Nishinomiya Shrine itself is found on the west side of Izumi Settsu region, along the coastline to the west of the Amagasaki Castle and just before the Harima Border. Once here, it's kind of an uneven location and for those not used to doing these shrine activities in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it can be a little tricky to understand. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about how to complete the Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All prayer locations in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Nishinomiya Shrine

There are three prayer locations in the Nishinomiya Shrine in AC Shadows, which are shown on the map below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Start at the top of the Shrine, the steps leading up to the main building. That's the first prayer location. Turn around and walk across the bridge behind you to the little red structure. That's the second prayer location. From there, head southwest to the edge of the Shrine to the next red structure. That's the final place to pray to complete the Shrine.

If you're having trouble at any point, hold down the Left Trigger / L2 to highlight the local points of interest and look for white dots. These mark the nearby shrines you haven't completed, and once you pray at all three you'll get a Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Point to put towards your rank and unlock new skills.



It's worth keeping the location of Nishinomiya Shrine in mind as a whole, as this is a place where you go to at least a couple of times while hunting down all the Assassin's Creed Shadows Kabukimono locations, most notably to leave a message on the noticeboard just outside the shrine entrance. Otherwise, your business in this location should be done.



