How to retrieve the papers in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast quest

For the Assassin's Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast quest, you need to infiltrate an estate west of the Nanban Temple in Kyoto to retrieve some delivery papers. These papers are crucial to your mission but finding them in first place is the real challenge in this Assassin’s Creed Shadows quest. The estate the papers are in isn't marked on the map and Kyoto is a relatively large city to explore, so I've laid out everything you need to know to help you retrieve the papers with ease and complete the Belly of the Beast AC Shadows quest.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast papers location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The papers you need to retrieve for the Assassin's Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast quest are in the main building of an estate in the center of Kyoto between Nijo Castle and Honnoji Temple. It's also on the west side of the Nanban Temple.

There are a lot of samurai and servants in this estate, so you'll want to keep a low profile and avoid combat to get in and out easily. Thankfully, there's a safe and simple route you can take to retrieve these AC Shadows Belly of the Beast papers:

Climb up the exterior of the east wall of the estate and jump to the roof of the small storage building next to the soldier training ground. Run and jump to the roof of the large main building straight ahead and look for the roof trapdoor on the other side.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Climb down through the roof trapdoor and then through the hole in the floor to reach ground level. Open the shoji double doors to reveal a small desk with the papers. One samurai patrols this area and reads the papers so kill or avoid him as you grab the papers.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Go back the way you came and exit the estate.

With the papers in hand, you can run back to Ise Sadaoki by the bridge in south Kyoto where you initially met him. That will complete the AC Shadows Belly of the Beast, moving you onto the Temple of the Horseman quest which is almost the end of Act 1 and sees you switch characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows and unlock Yasuke.

It's unlikely that you'll set off any alarms in this quest, but it's good to know how to remove Wanted status in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Additionally, if you've completed the Assassin's Creed Shadows Yaya quest and have a Dojo, you could call on her to help if things get dangerous.

