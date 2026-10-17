Castlevania: Belmont's Curse devs are "proud" of the game's hot characters: "There should be a Game Awards for hot dads"

News
By
Published

Evil Empire has seen your thirsty fan art

Castlevania: Belmont&#039;s Curse
(Image credit: Konami)

The developers behind Castlevania: Belmont's Curse know their characters are hot, they've seen your thirsty fan art, and they agree - there should be some kind of award honoring the sexiest dad in games.

When asked if he's seen the "horny" fan art that's already been inspired by their newest game - in an interview with Fall Damage - lead designer Sandro Bordier acknowledges that "it has started, it has started already - like, man, have we seen some things."

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Devs React to Your Comments - YouTube Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Devs React to Your Comments - YouTube
Watch On

Developer Evil Empire isn't totally surprised by the lewd drawings people have already made because, well, the developers aren't blind to how their characters look.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"Yes, like we know some characters are hot. It's a choice, actually. Like it's a vibe. We're pretty proud of it. Honestly, like, we were super happy with all the fan reactions regarding the characters that were revealed. Like we really put a lot of love from the team to design them in a way that would please fans," Bordier adds.

The devs are supposedly "super happy" with the waves of horny fan art of and the general non-horny response to many of the game's characters. Reactions to returning face Trevor Belmont have been particularly heated, however.

"Like Trevor especially, we didn't realise that it would be so well received," marketing director Bérenger Dupre adds. "There should be a Game Awards for hot dads." It might be too late for Hades (from Hades) or Kranky Kong (from Donkey Kong) or Marcus Fenix (from Gears of War), but it's never too late to right a wrong.

"It's always fun to see the fan art because we know how important and dear these characters are to the fans. And we are trying to make some new, fresh stories with them, so it's always quite stressful, and for now the reception is very, very emotional," Dupre adds.

GamesRadar's Castlevania: Belmont's Curse review was almost as excited as some of those fan artists: "With enigmatic puzzles, gothic atmosphere, a dramatic anime-esque storyline, and well-paced action, this is a hugely compelling Metroidvania and a triumphant return for the iconic franchise."

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Metacritic score is only behind the beloved GBA trilogy, Dawn of Sorrow, and Symphony of the Night as the series' best

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. NetEase promises &quot;significantly harsher penalties&quot;
    1
    Marvel Rivals has "further escalated our penalties for speech violations," promises more moderation
  2. 2
    Ray Liotta saved GTA: Vice City's "awful" writing, Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser says
  3. 3
    How Bloober Team's "Japanese approach" to business revived its image to land it a Switch 2 exclusive
  4. 4
    Star Wars: KOTOR remasterers are bringing back the Shrek 2 video game, according to the Xbox Store
  5. 5
    I adore the new dwarf Khazlite Holds army for Warhammer Age of Sigmar, but I worry about what they mean for the future