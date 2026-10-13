Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Metacritic score is only behind the beloved GBA trilogy, Dawn of Sorrow, and Symphony of the Night as the series' best

News
By
Published

It also ranks slightly lower than Evil Empire's own Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC

Castlevania: Belmont&#039;s Curse screenshot
(Image credit: Konami)

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse reviews are in, and its Metacritic score is one of the highest in the Konami series' 40-year history, even if it doesn't quite hit the praise garnered by the most beloved games in the franchise.

After a hiatus that has lasted just over a decade, Castlevania is getting its first brand new game in years this week, with Castlevania: Belmont's Curse having a lot riding on it for a lot of fans. Thankfully, it looks like things have gone down well, as the Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Metacritic score is sitting at 86 after 45 critic reviews, which as far as the series at large goes, is one of the strongest scores to date.

In fact, the only Castlevania games with a higher score are some of the most beloved games in the series. Namely the GBA trilogy of Circle of the Moon (91), Harmony of Dissonance (87), and Aria of Sorrow (91), as well as Aria's sequel, Dawn of Sorrow (89), and, of course, Symphony of the Night – namely its Xbox 360 port at 89 and the PS1 original at 93. It also ranks lower than Vampire Survivors' Ode to Castlevania DLC (95) and Dead Cells' Return to Castlevania expansion (88) – which was developed by Belmont's Curse developer Evil Empire.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

In the GamesRadar+ Castlevania: Belmont's Curse review, social media editor Serena Cherry awards the game four out of five stars, saying, "Beautiful and challenging, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse offers a rich, gothic world of puzzles to solve and enemies to whip. With a stunning blend of fast-paced traversal action and compelling storytelling, this game proudly honours the Belmont legacy in exciting new ways."

Currently the majority of the game's reviews are dubbed "Positive" by Metacritic, with multiple outlets giving the game full marks. Elsewhere only eight reviews gave a "Mixed" score, with the game picking up a number of three out of five or seven out of 10 ratings.

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse was born out of "a sense of urgency," producer says, and if we have to wait 10 years for the next game, "the whole thing is meaningless."

TOPICS
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. There are Strange goings-on in Latveria
    1
    Avengers: Doomsday art leak may have spoiled one of the movie's biggest twists
  2. 2
    Epic Games undergoes "huge pivot" for "maximum AI acceleration" amid reports of Disney shooter delay
  3. 3
    Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul share tributes to Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte: "I'm in deep despair"
  4. 4
    Castlevania: Belmont's Curse review: "Gothic brilliance and compellingly cryptic clues mark a triumphant return"
  5. 5
    VisionQuest EP says people will "feel the brotherly love" when Wiccan and Speed appear in the MCU