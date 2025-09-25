As well as Mystique and Omega Red, Marvel's Wolverine trailer revealed "hints to other characters" that fans will recognize

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans might be able to spot "hints to other characters" in the new Marvel's Wolverine trailer.

Last night, Marvel's Wolverine made a stunning reappearance during the State of Play broadcast, with a brutal, gore-filled trailer reintroducing the project to the world after early development footage was leaked in 2023. Now, if you're likely to be poring over this trailer for the next 12 months until the game's Fall 2026 release date, you might be able to pick some hints to a wider Marvel cast than appears at first sight.

As well as Logan (and a Sentinel), the trailer shows off classic X-Men figure Mystique doing some of her quintessential shapeshifting. There's also a look at Omega Red, who while not exactly a huge-name villain, has crossed paths with the Wolverine and co on a number of occasions. But those two are far from the only characters we're likely to get a closer look at.

During yesterday's trailer, creative director Marcus Smith said that "it's always nice teasing the depth and the amount of characters that we'll be seeing in the game," teasing that "there are some hints to other characters that fans of Wolverine will recognize for sure."

I'll admit that I've not been over the trailer with a fine-enough comb to work those out just yet, but I've got my fingers crossed for Sabretooth. Arguably Wolverine's greatest foe, it seems fitting that in a game where Logan's apparently appearing without the rest of the X-Men by his side, we'll be focusing more on his enemies than the wider group's foes. And while Insomniac promises (and seems to be delivering on) the idea that Marvel's Wolverine will be "darker and more brutal) than its other games, Marvel's Spider-Man games do give us something of a template to work on – expect some big-name enemies, as well as some deeper cuts.

