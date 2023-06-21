Gal Gadot could be back as Wonder Woman after all

Gal Gadot might just be back as Wonder Woman after all.

The actor's DC future was left unclear when Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled, and Gadot recently addressed her post-Wonder Woman future in an interview with Total Film magazine.

"I'm not only going to do my own projects, I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing," she said.

But, her recent comments to ET suggest the future might include Wonder Woman after all. "Things are being worked behind the scenes," she said, adding, "once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

That's certainly a very mysterious update, but Wonder Woman's DCU future is a complete unknown for now. A prequel TV show about Themyscira titled Paradise Lost is in the works, but an actual Wonder Woman solo project is not part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters so far.

The first project of the new DCU is Superman: Legacy, which is set to arrive in 2025. Though no one has been cast yet, director James Gunn has given a very promising update on the audition process.

Also coming as part of the DCU is a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold, which will be helmed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti.

