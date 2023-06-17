Gal Gadot says she feels empowered to focus on telling other stories following the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3. When asked about her immediate future beyond the DCEU in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22, the cover star described it as "a chapter" she's currently living through.

"To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive," said Gadot, who'll soon be seen fronting Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone.

"I'm not only going to do my own projects, I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing.

"[It's] something that I'm so grateful for and I am definitely going to continue that because it's worth it. I'm very, very excited and humbly proud," she concluded.

On December 8, 2022, it was announced that Warner Bros. was no longer moving forward with Patty Jenkins' proposed third Wonder Woman movie – as it didn't align with DC Studios' new heads James Gunn and Peter Safran's vision for the franchise.

Reports suggested that Jenkins had even submitted a draft of the superhero sequel, which was co-written by Geoff Johns, but the duo didn't go for it. When Jenkins' supposedly elected not to alter the movie's treatment, it was pulled from the release schedule.

While Wonder Woman 3 may not be happening, we may well see Gadot appear as the titular Amazonian in other projects. Just recently, the character made an unexpected cameo in The Flash, having already showed up unexpectedly in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, too.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone sees Gadot play Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative who's the only person standing between the global peacekeeping organization she works for and the loss of its most important – and more importantly – dangerous asset.

