DCU's new Batman movie gets its director – The Flash's Andy Muschietti

By Bradley Russell
DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran say he was the "only choice"

It had previously been whispered about and now it's official: The Flash director Andy Muschietti is helming DCU Chapter One movie The Brave and the Bold.

As confirmed by Variety, Muschietti will be in the director's chair for the undated Batman flick. The Brave and the Bold, as revealed by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran back in January, will draw heavily from Grant Morrison's comic book run – which saw Bruce Wayne team up with his son Damian.

The news comes with strong backing from Gunn and Safran, too.

"We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," Gunn and Safran said in a statement to Variety. "It's a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice."

DCU Chapter One – titled Gods and Monsters – is now starting to take shape. James Gunn recently confirmed that Blue Beetle was the first character in that universe, while Superman: Legacy (which Gunn is both writing and directing) marks the start of the DCU in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

The Flash, meanwhile, is now in cinemas worldwide. If you've already seen it, be sure to race on down to our spoiler-filled guides on the DC movie's biggest talking points:

