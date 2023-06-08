The Flash director Andy Muschietti has reportedly emerged as the "top choice" to direct DCU Chapter One Batman movie The Brave and the Bold.

The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Muschietti, who also directed It and It: Chapter 2, is head of the list to helm the project, which was announced in January. However, it’s still very early days: there is no script and "no formal commitment" from Muschietti. Expect one after the WGA writers’ strike draws to a close.

The news, first reported by One Take News, suggests that The Brave and the Bold is slowly taking shape. Set in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC universe, the movie will take inspiration from Grant Morrison’s comic book run involving Bruce Wayne’s son Damian. Who will don the cape and cowl is unclear, though it almost certainly won't be current on-screen Batmen Michael Keaton or Robert Pattinson.

"It’s a strange father and son story about the two of them and based on Grant Morrison’s run of the Batman," Gunn previously explained.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The Flash is speeding into cinemas on June 14 in the UK and June 16 in the US. Starring Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and with Michael Keaton back as Batman, it promises to be a timeline-shattering adventure of epic proportions – and one that early reactions dubbed one of the best superhero movies ever.

DC Chapter One, meanwhile, makes its live-action bow with Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025. There have been rumors aplenty for who will be playing a younger Clark Kent, but one of the new frontrunners appears to be Pierson Fodé.

