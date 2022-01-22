Fortnite welcomes its next League of Legends character, Arcane's Vi

Another character from Riot Games' animated series, Arcane, is set to join Fortnite – and it's her sister Vi.

This isn't the first time a familiar face from League of Legends' Arcane Netflix animated series has popped up in Fortnite, of course. Back in November, Fortnite welcomed its first League of Legends character, Jinx , AKA The Loose Cannon, as part of a broader collaboration between Epic Games and Riot. It marked the very first time a LoL character has appeared in a non-Riot game.

Fresh from Riot Games' acclaimed animated series, Vi will be available in Fortnite 's Item Shop from 7pm Eastern today – that's 4pm PST and midnight in the UK.

"The Arcane Vi Outfit will be in the Item Shop alongside more new items of the Arcane: League of Legends Set," Epic teases in a press statement. "Put on the bunny Memories of Zaun Back Bling (sold with the Outfit) as a memento of how far Vi has come, equip Vi's weapon of choice while her gauntlets are being repaired: the Piltover Warden Hammer Pickaxe, and show off why Vi's called the Piltover enforcer with the Punching Practice Emote."

There's also good news for fans who might have missed Jinx the first time around, as she's making a comeback, too.

"Arcane Jinx and Jinx-themed accessories will be returning to the Shop at the same time Acane Vi debuts in the Shop," Epic adds, confirming that she too will be available from 7pm Eastern.

"In addition to the Arcane Jinx Outfit, have some fun with the Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling, pick up the Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe, and pretend Piltover’s your playground with the Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track (from the Arcane Original Soundtrack)."

We can expect more from the wider team-up between Epic Games and Riot Games soon, with League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra all slated to be coming to the Epic Games Store.