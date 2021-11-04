Fortnite is adding its first League of Legends character, the chaotic Jinx

Fortnite is adding its first League of Legends character, Jinx, AKA The Loose Cannon.

In Epic Games' first crossover with Riot Games, not to mention the first League of Legends character to appear in a non-Riot game, Jinx will be available in Fortnite's in-game shop starting tonight at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 12am GMT. The collaboration celebrates this weekend's premiere of the League of Legends Arcane Netflix animated series, which features Jinx as one of its main characters.

"Riot Games is one of the world’s best developers and creators of groundbreaking entertainment franchises," said Epic Games' Steve Allison. "We’re excited they’ve chosen to partner with us to bring their titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store."

Fortnite's complete Jinx collection includes the Arcane Jinx Outfit, the Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe, Jinxed spray, Jinx's Dream Monkey Back Bling, Playground lobby track, and two loading screens: Wreaking Havoc and Katchoo! You'll be able to pick up each item individually or as a bundle for a little discount.

As part of the wider team-up between Epic Games and Riot Games, League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra are all coming to the Epic Games Store at an unspecified date. If you download any of Riot's games via the Epic Games Store, it'll also install the Riot launcher to let you access them there.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 9 | Fortnite characters | Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars