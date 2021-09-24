Where are Fortnite Turret Donation Boards and how to use them

Fortnite Turret Donation Boards have been set up by J.B. Chimpanski, as he wants to form an additional line of defense against the monsters invading from The Sideways. A mounted turret can easily dispatch waves of those brutes, and may even be turned on opposing players if they stray too close to their firing range, but nothing comes for free in Fortnite and a funding campaign is required to pay for these new weapon installations. If you're ready to contribute some gold bars to the global war effort, then here's where you'll find Fortnite Turret Donation Boards and how to use them.

Where are the Fortnite Turret Donation Boards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the time of writing there are a total of nine Fortnite Turret Donation Boards active around the island, which we've shown on the map. They can be found at the following locations:

Sludgy Swamp

Holly Hedges

Believer Beach x2

Stealthy Stronghold (northwest of Pleasant Park)

Craggy Cliffs

Steamy Stacks

Dirty Docks x2

Obviously all of those locations work, but Believer Beach and Dirty Docks have a double helping of Fortnite Turret Donation Boards which gives you an extra option if things are getting heated in that area. You can identify these installations once you get close enough due to the money bag with a $ symbol icon that appears – though that icon is also displayed by the separate Fortnite Item Donation Boards so watch out for that and don't get mislead.

How to use Fortnite Turret Donation Boards to contribute to new defenses

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Turret Donation Boards are placed at key strategic points, where J.B. Chimpanski wants to install mounted turrets to provide additional defenses against the Sideways monsters. If you interact with the gold bar deposit bin attached to the board, you'll see the option to contribute 50 bars to the global war effort and the percentage funding progress that's been made so far across all players. You can contribute as much as you like, and as a reward for your generosity you'll receive a stack of three small shield potions for each donation made, which can really come in handy later in the match.

Once the global funding progress reaches 100%, the board will disappear and be replaced by the mounted turret that has now been paid for. Previously there were also Fortnite Turret Donation Boards in named locations such as Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Misty Meadows (to name a few), but as their funding targets have already been reached you'll now find mounted turrets installed in those places. This means these boards will gradually disappear during the season as funding totals are reached, so if you want to chip in some gold bars then don't leave it too late!

