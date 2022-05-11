Where to find a Fortnite Sensor Backpack

The Fortnite Sensor Backpack is a handy item to find, as it'll help you track down a Fortnite energy fluctuation around Loot Lake once you have it equipped. This forms part of the Week 8 Resistance questline handed to you by The Origin, which means you'll need to have completed all of the previous weekly Fortnite quests in the Resistance thread before it becomes available. Once you've made enough progress to establish device uplink near Seven Outpost I or Synapse Station, we've got the lowdown on the Fortnite Sensor Backpack locations and how to use one to find an energy fluctuation around Loot Lake.

Fortnite Sensor Backpack locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When The Origin sends you to pick up a Fortnite Sensor Backpack, there are two locations where you can find this temporary back bling, which are as follows:

Between Camp Cuddle, Tilted Towers, and Greasy Grove Between Tilted Towers, Greasy Grove, and Rocky Reels

To collect the sensor backpack, simply approach the glowing item and then follow the prompt to equip it. Either of these Fortnite Sensor Backpack locations will work fine, though if you use the first one which is more to the west it will help you avoid the battle currently raging around Tilted Towers, as you move on to the next part of this quest.

How to find a Fortnite energy fluctuation around Loot Lake

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you have the Fortnite Sensor Backpack equipped, make your way to Loot Lake then pay attention to the beeps and flashes coming from it. These will speed up as you get closer to one of the three possible Fortnite energy fluctuations around Loot Lake, which are located in these positions:

Between a couple of trees on the northwest coast of Loot Lake Next to a big boulder on the southwest coast of Loot Lake Under the orange-leafed trees on the southeast coast of Loot Lake

When you get close enough to one of the energy fluctuations around Loot Lake, you'll see an orange glow emerge from the ground in waves, then you just need to stand on top of it before following the prompt to scan the Fortnite energy fluctuation and complete this quest.

