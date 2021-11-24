Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale is coming next week

The Fortnite Chapter 2 finale will take place next week, bringing Chapter 2 to a close and presumably heralding the start of Chapter 3.

In a new teaser posted to Twitter, a squad of Fortnite characters strides out from a garage towards the Convergence, topped by the Cube Queen. It's a pretty subtle teaser trailer, but introduces the finale event as 'The End', and confirms that the chapter will come to a head-on Saturday, December 4 at 13:00 PT/ 16:00 ET/ 21:00 GMT.

Welcome to the beginning of The End.Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM EThttps://t.co/JUIsVf3lpu pic.twitter.com/KbhSRR3KqLNovember 24, 2021 See more

At the moment it's not exactly clear what we should expect from the finale, but we do know that it'll be open for parties of up to 16 players as part of a one-time only in-game event. If the end of Chapter 1 is anything to go by, this is likely to be another major reboot for Epic's battle royale. Back then, at the end of its tenth chapter, the game went offline for several days before the arrival of a brand-new map. Whether that'll happen again this time is anybody's guess, but Epic is introducing a power-leveling weekend with a bonus 225,000 XP just for logging in, and encouraging players to finish their quests and spend their bars.

The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise, as Chapter 1 ended after ten seasons, but Chapter 2 appears to be coming to an end after just eight - Fortnite Season 9 was expected next, and was due to begin relatively soon. It's worth noting, however, that Fortnite Chapter 2 has already run for as many days as Chapter 1 did, but its seasons have been longer.

What's in store for the new chapter remains to be seen, but we're already expecting one pop-culture icon to make an appearance, as rumors of Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3 have surfaced ahead of the theatrical release of No Way Home.

