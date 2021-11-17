Spider-Man could join Fortnite in Chapter 3 early next year

Fortnite will apparently be recruiting Spider-Man later this year, according to a datamine.

Just below, you can see a tweet which came about earlier today from Shiina, a reputable dataminer within the Fortnite community. This time, the user claims that Marvel's Spider-Man will be swinging into Epic's battle royale game later this year with the forthcoming Chapter 3.

FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 pic.twitter.com/jcGhGfEUPmNovember 17, 2021 See more

Right now however, there's no confirmed start date for the inevitable Chapter 3 in Fortnite Battle Royale. Previously, a leaker claimed that the unannounced seasonal event would begin in December, also claiming that while the previous debut Chapter of Fortnite spanned ten Seasons in total, the ongoing Season 2 would be cut slightly shorter. We now know that Chapter 9 will take place first, however, likely pushing Spidey's arrival to next year.

When the new Chapter of Fortnite does arrive, it appears we'll be in for a treat with Spider-Man entering the game. Just earlier this week, Epic added Naruto and the rest of Team 7 to Fortnite, bringing Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake along for the ride as well, in addition to various other cosmetic items themed around Naruto's adventures.

That means that hordes of Marvel characters will now be going head-to-head with Team 7, as the likes of Iron Man, Thor, Groot, Doctor Doom, the Silver Surfer, and legions of other Marvel stalwarts already reside in Epic's game. Previously, Epic's CEO hinted at the partnership between the two titans spanning "many, many, many years," so we could be in for plenty more characters after Spider-Man.

Fortnite Sideways | Fortnite melee weapon | Fortnite Record and Turntable | Fortnite Caretaker footprints | Fortnite Command Symbol | Fortnite Signal Flares | Fortnite Seismographs | Fortnite mini-Pufts | Fortnite Ghostbuster signs | Fortnite Ghost Trap | Fortnite IO Base Scrolls | Fortnite Spirit Vessel | Fortnite Corruption Cluster Fragments | Fortnite Candy