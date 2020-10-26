Fortnite Marvel plans will last "many, many, many years"

Epic's planning for Fortnite's ongoing crossover with Marvel to continue for a long time yet. Speaking on the This Week in Marvel podcast (via Eurogamer), worldwide creative director Donald Mustard said that an awful lot of story has been planned out.

"This is just the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years of Marvel integration," Mustard said, stating that the current Nexus War storyline "is not the end, this is the beginning." Deadpool acted as a useful starting point for players to get invested in the story, but while other comic book figures have expanded on that tale, there's another character at the centre of Fortnite's narrative.

Mustard said his approach was "instead of treating [Fortnite's story] like a normal narrative, I'm going to create a world where the island is the main character [...] and we've planned it that way. I have the story and the narrative structure planned out for many, many, many years. And we're only three years into an arc we have planned out."

Exactly how long Marvel's finest will be hanging around remains to be seen, but Mustard says that players will start to understand why they were inhabiting the likes of Iron Man or Wolverine "over the years," suggesting that the current season's storyline will still be relevant a long way down the line.

The current crossover is expected to wrap up in November with what fans think will be the arrival of Galactus, but Mustard seems to suggest that Earth's mightiest heroes won't be missing from Epic's battle royale for very long.

If the MCU isn't your jam, enjoy Spooky Season with the Fortnitemares 2020 challenges.