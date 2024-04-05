The new Fantastic Four poster has a hidden detail that all but confirms the movie won't be set in the main MCU

Marvel has been dropping breadcrumbs for the Fantastic Four movie for the past few months, with everything from free comics teasing the story to some intriguing details in the cast announcement. Now, it seems they might have just revealed that the film won’t be set in the main MCU.

In the background of the new Human Torch poster, a city skyline can be seen that looks different from the one we’re used to seeing. As pointed out by Daniel Richtman on Twitter: "Look at the background of this poster, the city. Pretty much confirm this isn't set in the MCU."

It’s quite hard to make out where exactly the skyscrapers are, but they certainly don’t look familiar to any of the major cities we’ve seen on screen so far. Now that’s not too surprising, as it’s long been theorized that Marvel’s First Family would be somewhere else in the multiverse – otherwise, why are we just hearing about them now?

After the release of the poster, some fans have been trying to work out where exactly they are. "Are we 100% sure this is not the emerald looking city in the quantum realm?," writes one. "I still don't know if that was confirmed to be the place where Ken was chilling but this definitely looks similar to it. Perhaps they've been stuck there."

Another suggested that it looks quite similar to the background of Captain America: The First Avenger. Take a look at the pair side by side here. Meanwhile, a third speculated that it could be set in "retro-futuristic New York," which would be in keeping with the ‘60s setting we’ve seen teased so far.

Fantastic Four is due to head into production very soon with WandaVision’s Matt Shakman down to direct. The Marvel Phase 6 movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Ozark’s Julia Garner is tipped to play the Silver Surfer, while it’s been confirmed Galactus will be the main villain.

The Fantastic Four is released in theaters on July 25, 2025. For more, check out our list of new superhero movies and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.