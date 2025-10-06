James Gunn says Peacemaker's "foulest" post-credits scene was originally "way, way worse"

The latest Peacemaker season 2 post-credit scene has left fans a bit shocked, but the moment could have gone further if James Gunn hadn't intervened. The DC Studios boss has revealed there was an even "worse" version of the scene that we will (hopefully) never get to see.

In this week's post-credits scene, the DC show briefly returns to Superman's Sydney Happersen (played by Stephen Blackehart) in the lab, where he is still surrounded by guards.

"You may want to turn around," he warns them. "I'm gonna use my spare time here to get back on PornHub. I'm about to drown this whole keyboard." When the guard doesn't respond, Happersen adds, "Your funeral." He then proceeds to spit on his hands and finishes off by saying, "Showtime!"

Commenting on the episode live on Threads, Gunn said of the Peacemaker season 2 scene: "Truly the foulest post-credits ever. And it was way, way worse before I cut it down!"

He didn't offer more details about what was left out of the scene or what the previous version looked like. But, honestly, we'd rather not play scenarios in our heads. We recommend you don't either.

The DC series starring John Cena returned to the small screen last August, following the success of Superman in cinemas over the summer. Now, there's only one episode left of the new season, and its final trailer promises to feature game-changing events for the DCU. The new batch of episodes has surprised fans every week, from that unexpected alternate dimension twist to Nicholas Hoult's cameo as Lex Luthor.

Peacemaker season 2 will wrap this Thursday on HBO Max in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK on Friday.

Next up in the DCU is Supergirl, which is flying to cinemas on June 26, 2026.