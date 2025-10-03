Peacemaker season 2 finale trailer teases a Willy Wonka world, giant skeleton spiders, and more multiverse mayhem

Peacemaker Season 2 | Episode 8 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Peacemaker season 2 has been promising serious multiversal mayhem since its very first episode, when Chris stumbled across a reality where his father was still alive. Now, the promo for the upcoming finale has confirmed we'll be encountering a whole bunch of different worlds before the chapter closes out – and some of them look more inviting than others...

The trailer, which you can watch above, opens with Peacemaker (John Cena) in prison, after giving the Quantum Unfolding Chamber's gateway device to Flag Sr (Frank Grillo) and giving himself up at the end of the previous installment. "There's some people here who wanna visit," a guard tells him, handing Peacemaker a note with the names Emilia Harcourt, Leota Adebayo, Adrian Chase, and John Economos on it.

"I don't wanna see anyone," the eponymous anti-hero replies gruffly. "I'm the Angel of F***ing Death."

Elsewhere, Flag is unrolling a full-scale operation to explore the dimensions behind the doors at the QUC. We get glimpses of a candy-themed world that wouldn't look out of place in Willy Wonka's chocolate factory before seeing a burning hellscape ruled over by giant spiders with human skulls on their backs. I know which one I'd rather pay a visit.

"Do we even know what we're looking for?" Economos (Steve Agee) says to Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) in a later scene. "Resources, new ground for overpopulation..." she replies.

"When has anything we've ever done actually been for the good of the people?" Economos answers back, as Harcourt looks down at the floor in guilt. Looks like we're in for some emotional drama on top of the sci-fi shenanigans.

Peacemaker airs every Thursday on HBO Max in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK. Never miss an episode with our Peacemaker season 2 release schedule or for more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One.