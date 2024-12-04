Miles Morales star wants Tom Hardy’s Venom to make a live-action cameo in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

It looks like Venom 3 might not be the last dance for Tom Hardy’s Marvel journey after all as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore says he wants Hardy’s Venom to make a live-action cameo in the upcoming Spidey sequel.

"Someone else in their physical live-action form? I like Tom [Hardy] as Venom," said the Miles Morales star in an interview with ScreenRant, when asked who he’d like to see appear in the next Spider-Man film.

This wouldn't be the first time we have seen a live-action cameo in a Spider-Verse flick as Donald Glover memorably showed up as Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as the Venom franchise’s very own Mrs. Chen. Similarly, the Venom movies have seen a few Marvel cameos of their own too, including Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Venom 2 post-credits scene.

As far as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse goes, we are still in the dark about any plot details, so anything could happen. However, it is not clear when we will see the threequel as the movie was indefinitely delayed amid the WGA writers' and SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, and pushed back from its previously slated date of March 29, 2024. Soon after, rumors started to swirl that Beyond the Spider-Verse had been scrapped, but Producer Chris Miller later confirmed that the film is still going ahead and that reels are coming along "nicely".

In terms of returning cast members, alongside Moore, we can expect to see Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen again, as well as Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, and Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does not have a release date.