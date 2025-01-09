6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Jan 10 - 12)

As we sadly leave the holidays behind, we're going to need some serious cheering up and a much-needed detox from all those Christmas films we've been binge-watching non-stop. There are plenty of new movies and TV shows to watch across the best streaming services, which includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV Plus.

Here we try to make your life a little bit easier by narrowing down the best new titles this week from each platform. It's pretty cold outside, so make yourself a hot drink, get comfy under a thick blanket, and choose your next watch here.

As we're still recovering from the Christmas break, January is usually a slower month, but there is always something excellent to find among the streaming services available out there. This weekend, we're catching up with some incredible shows, Disney Plus' Skeleton Crew and HBO's Creature Commandos, while we reunite with Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch for his new Netflix show American Primeval.

So, what are you waiting for? Below we've gathered everything you need to know about the best movies and shows you should watch this weekend, whether you're on the lookout for titles the best shows to binge, or just want to get the most out of your subscriptions.

New movies

The Fall Guy (Prime Video)

Available: US

Available: US

Ryan Gosling has never been goofier than in this 2024 action comedy, which is now available to stream on Prime Video. Despite its disappointing run at the box office last spring, The Fall Guy is a highly entertaining watch for every type of viewer, and a beautiful tribute to Hollywood stunts. A contemporary reboot of the 1980s TV series of the same name, the story follows professional stunt performer Colt Seavers as his life turns upside down following an accident on set. Now, he has the chance to redeem himself and makes things right with his co-worker Jody Moreno (played by Emily Blunt), who he ghosted for months.

For more information, read our review of The Fall Guy.

New TV shows

Creature Commandos finale (Max)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Max

James Gunn's new DC universe will officially start on the big screen this summer with the release of Superman, but he is already leaving his mark on the franchise with HBO's animated series Creature Commandos. Written and created by Gunn, adapting a lesser-known superhero team from DC comics, the show sees Viola Davis return as Amanda Waller, who is assembling a new morally ambiguous team following the Suicide Squad. As we've come to expect from the Guardians of the Galaxy director, the show is packed with vulgar humour, hilarious adventures, tragic backstories, and multiple characters voiced by his brother Sean Gunn.

This week is the season finale (episode 7) of the show, and season 2 is already in the works, so don't miss it!

For more information, read our review of Creature Commandos, and our guide to all the references and Easter eggs.

American Primeval (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch stars in this brutally violent western that explores the birth of the American West. Set in 1857, American Primeval is a fictionalized dramatization of this bloody era, as the story follows a mother and son fleeing from their past, confronting a harsh landscape. The Hunt star Betty Gilpin, Sons of Anarchy's Kim Coates, Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney, Shea Whigham, and Dane DeHaan complete the main cast. Written by The Revenant's Mark L. Smith and with Narcos' Eric Newman as a showrunner, American Primeval is one of the strongest streaming releases of 2025.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The second season of Goosebumps, officially titled Goosebumps: The Vanishing, is premiering this week, and we can't wait to get spooked again. This revival of the original 1995 series, based on R. L. Stine's bestselling children's book series, plays into familiar horror tropes to deliver a new story every season. In the new batch of episodes, we follow a pair of non-identical twins who are send to visit their dad (played by Friends star David Schwimmer) in Brooklyn, just when he makes a terrifying discovery about his brother's unsolved disappearance.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 7 (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Whether you are a long-time Star Wars fan or you've just arrived to the franchise, Skeleton Crew is going to steal your heart if you let it. The Disney Plus show captures the vibes of a classic Star Wars story while offering something new, charming, and exciting. Yes, there are plenty of Easter eggs and connections to other movies and shows, but at the same time it feels like a brand-new avenue for the saga. This week, Skeleton Crew released its seventh episode, which means the finale is coming up next week. Make sure to catch up with everything that's happened until now!

You can keep up to date with our Skeleton Crew release schedule. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.

Silo season 2 episode 9 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you haven't already been watching one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus , now is the time to start! The second season of Silo is coming to an end soon, with episode nine releasing this week, and it's an exciting ride. There will be plenty more to watch too, as the show has already been renewed for season 3 and 4. An adaptation of Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, the show takes place on a post-apocalyptic Earth where humanity survives in an underground subterranean city consisting of 144 floors known as the silo. No one is allowed to leave apart from a select few chosen to clean the external sensors with a wool cloth, where they then die within minutes. The question is, is the outside world really as toxic as it seems or is there more going on beneath the surface?

