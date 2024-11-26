Skeleton Crew release schedule: When is episode 1 of the Star Wars show on Disney Plus?

We're heading back to a galaxy far, far away with new Disney Plus series Skeleton Crew. The latest adventure in the Star Wars universe follows a group of young travelers who discover something incredible on their home planet. This sets them on a journey across the galaxy where they soon find more than they've bargained for. Jude Law leads the adult cast as Force-user Jod Na Nawood along with youngsters Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, Kyriana Kratter as KB, and Robert Timothy Smith as Neel.

As with all Disney Plus shows, the new Star Wars series won't be dropping all at once, and will instead be releasing weekly. However, this is where it gets a bit complicated. While the streamer used to release its new shows at the same time, the latest few releases have shifted around a bit. So if you're a little bit confused about when and how you'll be able to stream Skeleton Crew, you're in the right place. Below we take you through all the details, from release time to how many episodes there are.

While you're here, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.

(Image credit: Disney)

Skeleton Crew episode 1 and episode 2 will be released on December 2, 2024 in the US. It's expected that the first two episodes will drop at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

If you're in the UK, the first two episodes will be released on December 3, 2024 at 2am GMT.

For other regions, use the time difference converter to work out when it will arrive.

Skeleton Crew: When are new episodes out?

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney+/Lucasfilm)

Skeleton Crew episode 1 – December 2 (US); December 3 (UK)

Skeleton Crew episode 2 – December 2 (US); December 3 (UK)

Skeleton Crew episode 3 – December 10 (US); December 11 (UK)

Skeleton Crew episode 4 – December 17 (US); December 18 (UK)

Skeleton Crew episode 5 – December 24 (US); December 25 (UK)

Skeleton Crew episode 6 – December 31 (US); January 1 (UK)

Skeleton Crew episode 7 – January 7 (US); January 8 (UK)

Skeleton Crew episode 8 – January 14 (US); January 15 (UK)

How many episodes of Skeleton Crew are there?

(Image credit: Disney+/Lucasfilm)

In total, there are eight episodes of Skeleton Crew, these are releasing weekly on Disney Plus on Tuesdays in the US and Wednesdays in the US through December and into January – except for the season's double-episode premiere, which lands on a Monday (or Tuesday, if you're in the UK).

Where can I watch Skeleton Crew?

(Image credit: Disney+/Lucasfilm)

The only place you'll be able to watch Skeleton Crew is on Disney Plus. You'll need a subscription to the streaming service in order to be able to watch it. This is because Disney owns Lucasfilm, which means the only place you're able to watch anything Star Wars is on the platform.

For more, check out our guide to the Star Wars timeline and how to watch the Star Wars movies in order. We also have a breakdown of the best shows on Disney Plus to watch right now.