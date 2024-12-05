Creature Commandos – All the Easter eggs, references, and cameos in the first entry of James Gunn's DC Universe

Weasel, Dr. Phosphorus, The Bride, and Nina Mazursky walking together in an image from Creature Commandos

It's official – the two episode premiere of Creature Commandos is here, and the animated series marks the start of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's cinematic DC Universe. As you might expect, there are some Easter eggs and references to the wider DCU in the first two episodes, and we've got a breakdown of all the stuff you might have missed right here.

But be warned - we're getting into major spoilers for Creature Commandos episodes 1 and 2 below, so turn back now if you want to stay unspoiled.

Still with us? Here we go...

In the premiere of Creature Commandos, titled 'The Collywobbles,' Amanda Waller introduces Rick Flag Sr. to his new team – Task Force M – which is designed to circumvent new regulations placed on Waller's operations that prevent her from sending "human convicts" into the field by only enlisting beings who have been deemed "monsters" in their Non-Human Internment Ward.

This leads to the formation of the Creature Commandos, comprised of The Bride, Weasel, GI Robot, Dr. Phosphorus, and Nina Mazursky, who are immediately dispatched to the nation of Pokolistan to safeguard its princess from the villainous Circe, who wishes to conquer the nation and turn it into her own personal Themiscyra, since she was exiled from the actual Amazon island.

In the second episode, titled 'The Tourmaline necklace,' the Bride takes Nina with her back to the castle where she was created by Victor Frankenstein as a, well, bride for his first creation, Eric Frankenstein. But the Bride fell in love with Victor instead, and Eric killed him in retribution. Since then, the Bride and Eric have had a rivalry that has spanned hundreds of years, in which he pursues her affections and she tries to kill him.

But they're ambushed at the castle by Circe and her soldiers, the Sons of Themiscyra, who beat them mercilessly and leave them for dead, as the rest of the Creature Commandos speed to their rescue. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with Nina and the Bride's survival unclear.

Episode 1 - 'The Collywobbles'

In comics, the Sons of Themiscyra are a group of soldiers composed entirely of male babies who were born on – and then exiled from – the all-women island of Themiscyra. Here they're just losers.

Pokolistan is a small, fictional European nation in the DC Universe which, in comics, had secret backdoor dealings with Lex Luthor when he was president.

Circe is one of Wonder Woman's arch-enemies, with her roots as a mythical sorceress who turns Odysseus' men into animals in The Odyssey.

This is Rick Flag Sr., whose son died in The Suicide Squad.

Amanda Waller's daughter exposed her in the finale of Peacemaker season one.

The Bride is reading an issue of Young Love, a DC romance comic that ran from the '40s to the '70s.

Project Starfish was, of course, the mission undertaken by Task Force X in The Suicide Squad.

Get used to hearing Gogol Bordello. They've got multiple songs in this episode and the next.

Trademark James Gunn "team all walking in a line" shot.

Princess Ilana Rostovic and her soldiers are new creations for Creature Commandos. However, she does bear a strange resemblance to the DC character Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld, and her warriors are known as "Amethyst Guards". Coincidence?

He said the name of the episode!

We salute you, Zac Effron.

Episode 2 - The Tourmaline Necklace

As you can guess, this is Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Again – she said the name of the episode!

That's Gogol Bordello on stage.

Not a lot of Easter eggs this episode – but we'll be back for episode 3!

New episodes of Creature Commandos will premiere Thursdays on Max through early January.