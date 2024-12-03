Creature Commandos star says the new James Gunn show "sets up a world where people can be confident" in the new DCU: "Everything is gonna be okay"

Creature Commandos star Steve Agee says that while kicking off the DCU with an animated show is "pretty high stakes," fans can rest assured that the future of the comic giant's TV and movie adaptations is in good hands.

"I never would have guessed James would do an animated show, so that was an amazing surprise. And then the fact that it's kicking off the world was kinda like, wow, those are some pretty high stakes," Agee tells GamesRadar+. "But it's a typical James Gunn project where even though it's animated, James' first priority in any project he does is story and characters. You know, backstory, the heart of these characters, the arts of these characters come before any kind of comedy or before the action or anything.

"There's a very large blurry line between good and evil, and all these characters have amazing arcs, and that's just been continuous with James, you know, going back to his early projects. I think [Creature Commandos] sets up a world where people can be confident in knowing that [the DCU] is gonna be still very much in the voice of James Gunn. Everything's gonna be okay."

Creature Commandos is the first project to kick off James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU slate, with Superman and Peacemaker season 2 to follow. Agee reprises his role as John Economos from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, jumping back and forth between live-action and animation - because yes, the animated shows in the DCU are all canon (and this means Clayface might very well make a live-action appearance somewhere down the line).

Creature Commandos hits Max on December 5. Superman hits theaters on July 5, 2025. For our verdict on the new show, check out our Creature Commandos review. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.