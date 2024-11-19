James Gunn's DCU names its Clayface, starting with Creature Commandos

The new James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DC Universe is just weeks away from kicking off with Creature Commandos, and one of the characters glimpsed in the trailer has now been cast, as the actor behind big name Batman villain Clayface has been revealed. And as it turns out, the new Clayface is the same as the old Clayface, as he'll be voiced by Alan Tudyk, who also portrays Clayface on Harley Quinn: The Animated Series and its spin-off Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!.

Tudyk, who voices several characters in the Creature Commandos animated series, was revealed as the voice of Clayface in a video interview with the cast. What's unclear is whether the Creature Commandos version of Clayface will have any connection to Tudyk's hilariously dramatic portrayal of the character on Harley Quinn where he's an award winning actor. It seems unlikely however, as Harley Quinn exists in its own separate world.

Clayface was glimpsed briefly in the trailer for Creature Commandos, but his larger role in the show is still unknown. It's also rumored that a different version of Clayface may be one of the main villains of The Batman 2, which takes place outside of the new cinematic DC continuity.

What this does mean, is that Tudyk will portray the voice of Clayface in any future appearances set in Gunn and Safran's DCU, be it in animation, live action, or even video games, as is the general policy for the new DCU.

Tudyk also voices main Creature Commando Doctor Phosphorus, a less well-known Batman villain in comics who possesses radioactive powers. The character actually provided the inspiration for classic Batman Beyond big bad Derek Powers/Blight, who shares Phosphorus' radiation powers and his appearance as a glowing green skeleton.

In terms of DC characters, aside from Clayface, Tudyk is no stranger to the small screen even in live action, having played Mister Nobody, the main villain of the first season of Doom Patrol.

Premiering on Max December 5, Creature Commandos will be the first official installment of Gunn and Safran's new cinematic DC Universe, to be followed in 2025 by Superman.

