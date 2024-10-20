First trailer for James Gunn's ultra-violent Creature Commandos TV show introduces an unordinary team of DC superheroes and a fan-favorite Batman villain

The epic first trailer for Creature Commandos is here – and to say we're excited would be an understatement.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) introduces Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) to his new subordinates: a group of incarcerated monsters, each with their own complicated backstory, who are tasked with saving the world. Heads get bashed, blood gets sprayed, and Clayface, one of Batman's most famous adversaries, makes an appearance. The goopy supervillain was a prominent character, voiced by Ron Perlman, in Batman: The Animated Series.

The seven-episode animated series is based on the characters created by J. M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick. The voice cast includes Anya Chalotra as Circe, who we meet in the trailer; Zoe Chao as amphibious scientist Zoe Chao; Indira Varma as the Bride, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein. Michael Rooker, Linda Cardellini, Gregg Henry, Peter Serafinowicz, and Benjamin Byron Davis appear as guest stars.

Creature Commandos | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The show marks the first entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DCU, titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The second project is Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, which stars David Corenswet as a young Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as a young Lois Lane. The film is set to bow on July 11, 2025.

Creature Commandos is set to hit Max on Thursday, December 5. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.