DC villain Clayface is reportedly a "big addition" to The Batman 2

DC villain Clayface will reportedly be in Matt Reeves's The Batman 2. The films, which star Robert Pattinson as Batman, are under the Elseworlds label and have no relation to the newly announced DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Clayface will be a "big addition" to the sequel film, which will officially be titled The Batman Part 2. It comes as part of a report that Mike Flanagan has pitched a Clayface movie unconnected to the Reeves-verse, though Flanagan has since taken to Twitter (opens in new tab) to say the news is "speculative."

Clayface is a Batman villain in DC Comics, though the moniker has been used for several different characters. Usually, Clayface has a body made of a clay or mud-like substance and shapeshifting powers to take on the guise of others. The character has appeared in multiple projects before, including the Harley Quinn animated show, Batman: The Animated Series, video games Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Gotham Knights, and several animated movies.

A previous report indicated that Reeves is interested in making solo spin-off movies about Clayface, Professor Pyg, and Scarecrow, so it's possible The Batman 2 could act as set-up or connective tissue for a separate movie project. There's no confirmation yet on who the villain of The Batman 2 will be, either, but it's entirely possible that Clayface could fulfil that role. At the moment, it all remains to be seen.

Reeves also has two other Batman spin-offs in the works: The Penguin HBO Max show, with Colin Farrell reprising his role, and a TV show about Arkham Asylum.

The Batman Part 2 arrives October 3, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows to keep up to date with everything coming soon from DC Studios.