Ahsoka season 2 has Dave Filoni as the only writer as he provides exciting update on returning Star Wars show

Ahsoka season 2 is in the works, and, though it doesn't have a release date just yet, creator Dave Filoni has given an exciting update on how the new episodes are going.

"I'm so well into that as well… I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it, and so I've been enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course, and working some of these arcs through has been a challenge and making sure it's all going to come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans," he told Extra TV. "I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in season 1. I'm pretty happy with it… Love working with Rosario [Dawson], so I can't wait to get back to that."

Season 1 ended with Grand Admiral Thrawn escaping from Peridea, though Ezra Bridger managed to stow away on the Imperial's ship. Meanwhile, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were both left stranded, but an appearance from Anakin Skywalker's Force ghost suggested Snips was in the right place.

So far, the only tease we have about the plot of season 2 is concept art drawn by Filoni, which shows Ahsoka and Sabine on the same statue Baylan Skoll discovered in the finale. This seems to hint that the World Between Worlds will play a major part in the plot moving forwards.

