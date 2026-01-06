Stranger Things star Sadie Sink says she learned she was in Spider-Man 4 the same way the rest of us did: through an internet rumor

Sadie Sink is confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth film in the MCU franchise. And like the rest of us, the Stranger Things actor learned she'd be in the movie from an internet rumor...

"I found out through online theories," Sink told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, noting that she spotted the news 48 hours before she got the official call from Marvel Studios. "Before I got cast in Spider-Man, there was speculation online that said, 'Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man,' I was like, 'I am?' Sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it! So yeah, those theories, there's sometimes some truth to it!"

