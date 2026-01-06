Stranger Things star Sadie Sink says she learned she was in Spider-Man 4 the same way the rest of us did: through an internet rumor

Sadie Sink is confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day , the fourth film in the MCU franchise. And like the rest of us, the Stranger Things actor learned she'd be in the movie from an internet rumor...

"I found out through online theories," Sink told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, noting that she spotted the news 48 hours before she got the official call from Marvel Studios. "Before I got cast in Spider-Man, there was speculation online that said, 'Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man,' I was like, 'I am?' Sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it! So yeah, those theories, there's sometimes some truth to it!"

Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains a mystery, with assumptions swirling about which character she might play. High profile candidates include a new version of Mary Jane Watson, Punisher protege Rachel Cole, and even an MCU incarnation Jean Grey of the X-Men.

"It's torture! There's so much speculation," Sink said of the rumors. "I feel like there's a new character every week. I tell people, like the people I know."

Fortunately for Marvel, Sink's close family and friends have been able to keep the secret. Personally, I think Rachel Cole makes the most sense for her character, given the presence of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle in the movie and some leaked set photos that appear to show Sink wearing camouflage.

While we wait for Spider-Man: Brand New Day to hit theaters on July 31, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows in the works.