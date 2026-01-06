Stranger Things star Sadie Sink knows she took forever to escape in season 5: "Clearly I’m taking my sweet time with it"

Yes, Sadie Sink is aware that Max took her "sweet time" getting back to her body in Stranger Things season 5 – and she thinks she should have hurried up, too.

"When I was shooting it, I don't know if the sense of urgency crossed my mind," Sink told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. In episode 6 of the final season, Max and Holly Wheeler are trying to escape from Camazotz, AKA Henry Creel's mindscape.

Although Max finds a portal to escape, Holly needs to find an emotional connection of her own to get out. Holly is understandably quite reluctant to be left there alone, so Max gives her a pep talk – which went on for… a little longer than viewers anticipated.

"Watching it, clearly I'm taking my sweet time with it… Like, 'why are we doing a podcast episode right now? Run!'" Sink added, referring to memes where people have edited microphones and headphones onto stills of her and Holly actor Nell Fisher during their, ahem, extended chat.

Sink also weighed in on another, slightly bigger issue concerning fans: whether or not Eleven is still alive. "I think she's dead," she said. "I think, like, Mike's story is just one last story, and then they say goodbye to childhood. But that's just one final tale, and that's it."

All episodes of Stranger Things season 5 are now streaming on Netflix. For more on the final installment, check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review or our spoiler-filled guide to the Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained.