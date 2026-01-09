Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown says Eleven's ending is "beautiful and cathartic," but she "kinda loves" Mike's version

Only Millie Bobby Brown and the Duffers know what really happened to Eleven

Despite many fans feeling a little disappointed by the Stranger Things season 5 finale, Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown seems to be happy with her character's ending.

Halfway through the finale, Eleven decides to stay inside the gate just as Hopper's bomb detonates, blowing up the Upside Down and destroying everything inside it, including Eleven. In an interview with Tudum, Brown says Eleven's choice was "so beautiful and cathartic" and something she had wanted for a "very long time."

So, is Eleven alive? On the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, series creators the Duffer brothers said that they left Eleven's fate "ambiguous" so that viewers can choose for themselves what happened to her, confirming that only they and Brown know what really happened to her. On the other hand, Brown co-star Sadie Sink seems to think Eleven really is gone, as she told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, "I think she's dead… I think, like, Mike's story is just one last story."

